Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus

90 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
VS
80 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 19% higher pixel density (522 vs 440 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1468 and 993 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Ultra
vs
Mate 60 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1260 x 2720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra
1197 nits
Mate 60 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.18 mm (6.42 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.64 mm (2.94 inches) 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra +1%
89.5%
Mate 60 Pro Plus
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3200 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Ultra +48%
1468
Mate 60 Pro Plus
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra +73%
5004
Mate 60 Pro Plus
2891
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 274578 -
GPU 581047 -
Memory 250921 -
UX 196580 -
Total score 1290273 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 52 °C -
Stability 85% -
Graphics test 71 FPS -
Graphics score 11951 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:19 hr -
Watching video 15:02 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life
13 Ultra
35:00 hr
Mate 60 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2023
Release date April 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W Yes, 88 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

