Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 VS Xiaomi 13 Ultra OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Weighs 22 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 522 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a OnePlus 11 762 nits

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a OnePlus 11 762 nits

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Ultra 89.5% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 90 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:55 hr Watching video - 15:34 hr Gaming - 05:06 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life 13 Ultra n/a OnePlus 11 33:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 122° 115° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 January 2023 Release date April 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It has a better battery life and camera.