Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Oppo Find X6 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Ultra Oppo Find X6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 510 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 2500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a Find X6 Pro 1314 nits

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Ultra 89.5% Find X6 Pro +1% 90%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Oppo Find X6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 13 Ultra 1483 Find X6 Pro 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13 Ultra +3% 5040 Find X6 Pro 4870 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 13 Ultra 1297186 Find X6 Pro +1% 1310827 CPU - 278004 GPU - 570900 Memory - 255236 UX - 205992 Total score 1297186 1310827 AnTuTu Android Results Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 90 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (64% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:12 hr Watching video - 15:53 hr Gaming - 05:05 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life 13 Ultra n/a Find X6 Pro 37:29 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 110° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 21 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Ultra n/a Find X6 Pro 153 Video quality 13 Ultra n/a Find X6 Pro 148 Generic camera score 13 Ultra n/a Find X6 Pro 153

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 March 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and camera.