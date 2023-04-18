Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Ultra vs Find X6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Oppo Find X6 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra
VS
Oppo Find X6 Pro
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Oppo Find X6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Ultra
vs
Find X6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 510 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 2500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra
n/a
Find X6 Pro
1314 nits

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra
89.5%
Find X6 Pro +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Oppo Find X6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Ultra
1483
Find X6 Pro
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra +3%
5040
Find X6 Pro
4870
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Ultra
1297186
Find X6 Pro +1%
1310827
CPU - 278004
GPU - 570900
Memory - 255236
UX - 205992
Total score 1297186 1310827
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (64% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:12 hr
Watching video - 15:53 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
13 Ultra
n/a
Find X6 Pro
37:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.8x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 110°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 March 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It has a better software, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
