Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 222 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra
n/a
X90 Pro Plus
1115 nits
Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 221 g (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra
89.5%
X90 Pro Plus +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Vivo X90 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra
5040
X90 Pro Plus +1%
5093
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Ultra
1297186
X90 Pro Plus +5%
1361166
CPU - 292252
GPU - 599261
Memory - 278360
UX - 194782
Total score 1297186 1361166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 35 °C
Stability - 85%
Graphics test - 79 FPS
Graphics score - 13218
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8854
Video editing - 5967
Photo editing - 33365
Data manipulation - 9349
Writing score - 19029
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OriginOS
OS size - 37 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 90 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 114°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Ultra
n/a
X90 Pro Plus
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 November 2022
Release date April 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It has a better software and connectivity.

