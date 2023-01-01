Xiaomi 13 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 628K)
- Comes with 1454 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3046 mAh
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Shows 26% longer battery life (38:16 vs 30:23 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1252 against 790 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 18W)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 414 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.4%
|PWM
|488 Hz
|290 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +12%
1487
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +62%
5103
3149
|CPU
|278291
|166308
|GPU
|568857
|261899
|Memory
|247656
|90125
|UX
|193247
|116080
|Total score
|1277612
|628510
|Max surface temperature
|34.9 °C
|44.2 °C
|Stability
|80%
|74%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|12813
|7458
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|31.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|10:19 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|12:57 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
