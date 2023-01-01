Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

87 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
66 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Xiaomi 13
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 24% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.66 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 712K)
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Delivers 95% higher peak brightness (1252 against 641 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1727 and 1487 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.36 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 414 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.9%
PWM 488 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +95%
1252 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +37%
89.4%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13
1487
iPhone SE (2022) +16%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +11%
5103
iPhone SE (2022)
4588
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +79%
1277612
iPhone SE (2022)
712203
CPU 278291 189244
GPU 568857 269834
Memory 247656 129820
UX 193247 127582
Total score 1277612 712203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +61%
12813
iPhone SE (2022)
7971
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 80% 71%
Graphics test 76 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 12813 7971
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 31.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 136 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +49%
38:16 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +6%
91.4 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 March 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

