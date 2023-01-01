Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 718K)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (38:16 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1252 against 844 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 30W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Google Pixel 6 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.8%
PWM 488 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +48%
1252 nits
Pixel 6
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +7%
89.4%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor
Max clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 680 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +46%
1487
Pixel 6
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +78%
5103
Pixel 6
2872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +78%
1277612
Pixel 6
718970
CPU 278291 187698
GPU 568857 298218
Memory 247656 100887
UX 193247 137683
Total score 1277612 718970
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +100%
12813
Pixel 6
6391
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 42.1 °C
Stability 80% 56%
Graphics test 76 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 12813 6391
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 6
10623
Web score - 7576
Video editing - 6349
Photo editing - 17587
Data manipulation - 10315
Writing score - 15150
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (10th and 172nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 31.5 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 136 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +27%
38:16 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13
131
Pixel 6 +4%
136
Video quality
Xiaomi 13
121
Pixel 6 +10%
133
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +3%
130
Pixel 6
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +6%
91.4 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2021
Release date December 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

