Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1230K versus 750K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1504 and 1053 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
976 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +5%
89.4%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +43%
1504
Pixel 7
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +61%
5345
Pixel 7
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +64%
1230740
Pixel 7
750175
CPU - 203616
GPU - 295372
Memory - 108654
UX - 142235
Total score 1230740 750175
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
6508
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6508
PCMark 3.0 score - 10598
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 16:16 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2022
Release date December 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

