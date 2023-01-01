Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Mate 60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Huawei Mate 60

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60
Xiaomi 13
Huawei Mate 60

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1497 and 919 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Huawei Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Mate 60

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 488 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13
1261 nits
Mate 60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13
89.4%
Mate 60
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3200 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 -
GPU shading units 2560 -
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +63%
1497
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +77%
5147
Mate 60
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13
1294847
Mate 60
n/a
CPU 278291 -
GPU 568857 -
Memory 247656 -
UX 193247 -
Total score 1294847 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13
12647
Mate 60
n/a
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C -
Stability 86% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12647 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr -
Watching video 15:01 hr -
Gaming 06:32 hr -
Standby 136 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 13
38:16 hr
Mate 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13
131
Mate 60
n/a
Video quality
Xiaomi 13
121
Mate 60
n/a
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13
130
Mate 60
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13
91.4 dB
Mate 60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2023
Release date December 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13 and Apple iPhone 14
2. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 12
4. Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 50
6. Huawei Mate 60 and Huawei P60
7. Huawei Mate 60 and Samsung Galaxy S23
8. Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 60 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
10. Huawei Mate 60 and Apple iPhone 14
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский