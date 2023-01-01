Xiaomi 13 vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Xiaomi 13 Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1261K versus 573K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1261K versus 573K) Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (1249 against 658 nits)

Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (1249 against 658 nits) Shows 12% longer battery life (38:16 vs 34:17 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (38:16 vs 34:17 hours) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.36 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 95.9% PWM 488 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 +90% 1249 nits Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +4% 89.4% Phone (1) 85.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 31.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:21 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 06:32 hr 04:48 hr Standby 136 hr 108 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 +12% 38:16 hr Phone (1) 34:17 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (42nd and 126th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Xiaomi 13 n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 13 +8% 91.4 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 July 2022 Release date December 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.