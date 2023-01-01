Xiaomi 13 vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Xiaomi 13 OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1209 against 827 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (1209 against 827 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 1035K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 1035K) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 414 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 99.6% PWM 488 Hz 360 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 +46% 1209 nits 10T 5G 827 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +2% 89.4% 10T 5G 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 67 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:17 hr Watching video - 16:57 hr Gaming - 05:37 hr Standby - 97 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 n/a 10T 5G 33:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 13 +9% 91.4 dB 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 August 2022 Release date December 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and design.