Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs OnePlus 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
76 out of 100
OnePlus 9 Pro
Xiaomi 13
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1283K versus 805K)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (38:16 vs 31:39 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1251 against 865 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 414 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 9 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
OnePlus 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.8%
PWM 488 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +45%
1251 nits
OnePlus 9 Pro
865 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13
89.4%
OnePlus 9 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +33%
1488
OnePlus 9 Pro
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +41%
5095
OnePlus 9 Pro
3608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +59%
1283885
OnePlus 9 Pro
805819
CPU 278291 208536
GPU 568857 313189
Memory 247656 134169
UX 193247 155377
Total score 1283885 805819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +121%
12638
OnePlus 9 Pro
5707
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 86% 58%
Graphics test 75 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12638 5707
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8561
Video editing - 6053
Photo editing - 28473
Data manipulation - 9713
Writing score - 15828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (12th and 135th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13
OS size 31.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 11:19 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 04:57 hr
Standby 136 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +21%
38:16 hr
OnePlus 9 Pro
31:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +2%
131
OnePlus 9 Pro
129
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +12%
121
OnePlus 9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +5%
130
OnePlus 9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +13%
91.4 dB
OnePlus 9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 March 2021
Release date December 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13 or 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 13 or Samsung Galaxy S23
3. Xiaomi 13 or Apple iPhone 14
4. Xiaomi 13 or OnePlus 11
5. OnePlus 9 Pro or Nord 2T
6. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. OnePlus 9 Pro or 10 Pro
9. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 6
10. OnePlus 9 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский