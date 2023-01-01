Xiaomi 13 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Shows 30% longer battery life (38:16 vs 29:24 hours)

Shows 30% longer battery life (38:16 vs 29:24 hours) Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (1265 against 766 nits)

Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (1265 against 766 nits) The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1278K versus 1014K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1278K versus 1014K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 414 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (525 vs 414 PPI) Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 98.1% PWM 488 Hz 361 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 +65% 1265 nits Find X5 Pro 766 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 89.4% Find X5 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 31.5 GB 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:21 hr 10:35 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 06:32 hr 05:57 hr Standby 136 hr 80 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 +30% 38:16 hr Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 21 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 +1% 131 Find X5 Pro 130 Video quality Xiaomi 13 121 Find X5 Pro +4% 126 Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 130 Find X5 Pro 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 13 +2% 91.4 dB Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2022 Release date December 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.