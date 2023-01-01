Xiaomi 13 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 VS Xiaomi 13 Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1264K versus 805K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1264K versus 805K) Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1246 against 793 nits)

Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1246 against 793 nits) Shows 12% longer battery life (38:16 vs 34:11 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (38:16 vs 34:11 hours) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 100% PWM 488 Hz 359 Hz Response time 1 ms 11 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 +57% 1246 nits Realme GT Neo 3 793 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +2% 89.4% Realme GT Neo 3 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:21 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 15:32 hr Gaming 06:32 hr 05:17 hr Standby 136 hr 111 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 +12% 38:16 hr Realme GT Neo 3 34:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (42nd and 132nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 131 Realme GT Neo 3 n/a Video quality Xiaomi 13 121 Realme GT Neo 3 n/a Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 130 Realme GT Neo 3 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 13 +11% 91.4 dB Realme GT Neo 3 82.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2022 Release date December 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.