Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1264K versus 698K)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1246 against 796 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:16 vs 35:39 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Realme GT Neo 3T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.8%
PWM 488 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +57%
1246 nits
Realme GT Neo 3T
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +4%
89.4%
Realme GT Neo 3T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 650
GPU clock 680 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +46%
1487
Realme GT Neo 3T
1017
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +62%
5112
Realme GT Neo 3T
3164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +81%
1264807
Realme GT Neo 3T
698834
CPU 270333 186018
GPU 574353 240437
Memory 239391 117538
UX 188115 159202
Total score 1264807 698834
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +205%
12956
Realme GT Neo 3T
4247
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 47.2 °C
Stability 79% 99%
Graphics test 77 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 12956 4247
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 12:03 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 16:40 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 136 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +7%
38:16 hr
Realme GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (42nd and 95th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +14%
91.4 dB
Realme GT Neo 3T
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 June 2022
Release date December 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

