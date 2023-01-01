Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A14

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Xiaomi 13
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 8.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1290K versus 149K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 15W)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.36 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 488 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13
1266 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +11%
89.4%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 8 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +327%
1498
Galaxy A14
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +296%
5161
Galaxy A14
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +764%
1290676
Galaxy A14
149395
CPU 278291 40093
GPU 568857 24567
Memory 247656 38370
UX 193247 45318
Total score 1290676 149395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +1670%
12657
Galaxy A14
715
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C -
Stability 87% 97%
Graphics test 75 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 12657 715
Web score - 5257
Video editing - 4015
Photo editing - 9663
Data manipulation - 5168
Writing score - 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 31.5 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr -
Watching video 15:01 hr -
Gaming 06:32 hr -
Standby 136 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 13
38:16 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13
91.4 dB
Galaxy A14
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced December 2022 February 2023
Release date December 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy A14
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14
3. Motorola Moto G13 and Samsung Galaxy A14
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A14
5. Motorola Moto G53 and Samsung Galaxy A14
6. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A14
7. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 13
8. Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 13
9. Apple iPhone 14 and Xiaomi 13
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Xiaomi 13
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский