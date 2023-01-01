Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.