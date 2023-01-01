Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 393K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (38:16 vs 30:59 hours)
  • Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (1252 against 782 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.6%
PWM 488 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +60%
1252 nits
Galaxy A52 5G
782 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +5%
89.4%
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 3 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +136%
1487
Galaxy A52 5G
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +183%
5103
Galaxy A52 5G
1805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +225%
1277612
Galaxy A52 5G
393150
CPU 278291 120704
GPU 568857 93965
Memory 247656 70414
UX 193247 111773
Total score 1277612 393150
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +1061%
12813
Galaxy A52 5G
1104
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 39.2 °C
Stability 80% 99%
Graphics test 76 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 12813 1104
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8482
Video editing - 7117
Photo editing - 19720
Data manipulation - 8396
Writing score - 9918
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 31.5 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 09:27 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 14:55 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 136 hr 106 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +24%
38:16 hr
Galaxy A52 5G
30:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +22%
131
Galaxy A52 5G
107
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +34%
121
Galaxy A52 5G
90
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +27%
130
Galaxy A52 5G
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +3%
91.4 dB
Galaxy A52 5G
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 March 2021
Release date December 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

