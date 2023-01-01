Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 421K)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1252 against 829 nits)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (38:16 vs 33:59 hours)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|830 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|85.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|97.6%
|PWM
|488 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +102%
1487
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +172%
5103
1879
|CPU
|278291
|117797
|GPU
|568857
|125096
|Memory
|247656
|65056
|UX
|193247
|115534
|Total score
|1277612
|421454
|Max surface temperature
|34.9 °C
|45.2 °C
|Stability
|80%
|99%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|12813
|2287
|Web score
|-
|9466
|Video editing
|-
|7587
|Photo editing
|-
|21521
|Data manipulation
|-
|9167
|Writing score
|-
|15062
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|31.5 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|10:38 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|05:01 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +34%
131
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +169%
121
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +65%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
