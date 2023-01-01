Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.