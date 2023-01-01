Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G VS Xiaomi 13 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1261K versus 516K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1261K versus 516K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 81.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 488 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 1249 nits Galaxy A54 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +10% 89.4% Galaxy A54 5G 81.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 31.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:42 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:21 hr - Watching video 15:01 hr - Gaming 06:32 hr - Standby 136 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 13 38:16 hr Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 13 91.4 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.