Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Xiaomi 13
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 552K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (38:16 vs 27:35 hours)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1264 against 801 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • 20% higher pixel density (495 vs 414 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 414 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 95.4%
PWM 488 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +58%
1264 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13
89.4%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G76 MP12
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +134%
1291379
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
552628
CPU 278291 139273
GPU 568857 177762
Memory 247656 118225
UX 193247 114971
Total score 1291379 552628
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +274%
12638
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3377
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 38.8 °C
Stability 86% 97%
Graphics test 75 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 12638 3377
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7248
Video editing - 5835
Photo editing - 19486
Data manipulation - 6789
Writing score - 10979
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 31.5 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 14:19 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 136 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +39%
38:16 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +7%
91.4 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2019
Release date December 2022 August 2019
SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 0 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

