Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 552K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 39% longer battery life (38:16 vs 27:35 hours)
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1264 against 801 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 45W)
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- 20% higher pixel density (495 vs 414 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
94
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|92.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|95.4%
|PWM
|488 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +108%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +98%
5129
2592
|CPU
|278291
|139273
|GPU
|568857
|177762
|Memory
|247656
|118225
|UX
|193247
|114971
|Total score
|1291379
|552628
|Max surface temperature
|34.9 °C
|38.8 °C
|Stability
|86%
|97%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|12638
|3377
|Web score
|-
|7248
|Video editing
|-
|5835
|Photo editing
|-
|19486
|Data manipulation
|-
|6789
|Writing score
|-
|10979
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|31.5 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|07:37 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|14:19 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +4%
131
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +23%
121
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +11%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|August 2019
|Release date
|December 2022
|August 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 0 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1