Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

87 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Xiaomi 13
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 545K)
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (38:16 vs 26:27 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (1252 against 1021 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • 20% higher pixel density (496 vs 414 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi 496 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 91.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 96.9%
PWM 488 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +23%
1252 nits
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
1021 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 990
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 680 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +134%
1277612
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
545698
CPU 278291 92406
GPU 568857 216567
Memory 247656 125152
UX 193247 116586
Total score 1277612 545698
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +202%
12813
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4248
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 37.3 °C
Stability 80% 46%
Graphics test 76 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 12813 4248
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8927
Video editing - 6873
Photo editing - 28845
Data manipulation - 8865
Writing score - 10990
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size 31.5 GB 34.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 08:59 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 13:52 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 136 hr 74 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +45%
38:16 hr
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +3%
91.4 dB
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2020
Release date December 2022 August 2020
SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Xiaomi 13
8. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 13
9. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 13
10. Google Pixel 7 vs Xiaomi 13
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский