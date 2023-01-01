Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 582K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (38:16 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1252 against 811 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 36% higher pixel density (563 vs 414 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S20 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.8%
PWM 488 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +54%
1252 nits
Galaxy S20
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13
89.4%
Galaxy S20
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 3200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 680 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +61%
1487
Galaxy S20
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +87%
5103
Galaxy S20
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +119%
1277612
Galaxy S20
582138
CPU 278291 151215
GPU 568857 230621
Memory 247656 81673
UX 193247 121126
Total score 1277612 582138
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +204%
12813
Galaxy S20
4221
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 49.7 °C
Stability 80% 51%
Graphics test 76 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 12813 4221
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Galaxy S20
10904
Web score - 8809
Video editing - 6094
Photo editing - 30234
Data manipulation - 8554
Writing score - 11806
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 31.5 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 08:40 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 04:15 hr
Standby 136 hr 83 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +56%
38:16 hr
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +6%
91.4 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2020
Release date December 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
