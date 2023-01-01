Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21

87 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21
Xiaomi 13
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:44 hours)
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 764K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1252 against 850 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.5%
PWM 488 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +47%
1252 nits
Galaxy S21
850 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +3%
89.4%
Galaxy S21
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max clock 3200 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 680 MHz 854 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1575 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +45%
1487
Galaxy S21
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +58%
5103
Galaxy S21
3234
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +67%
1277612
Galaxy S21
764481
CPU 278291 203417
GPU 568857 272156
Memory 247656 144766
UX 193247 146598
Total score 1277612 764481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13 +124%
12813
Galaxy S21
5709
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 38.9 °C
Stability 80% 66%
Graphics test 76 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12813 5709
PCMark 3.0
Xiaomi 13
n/a
Galaxy S21
13585
Web score - 12617
Video editing - 7115
Photo editing - 29407
Data manipulation - 10508
Writing score - 16566
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (10th and 154th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 31.5 GB 28.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 07:27 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 12:26 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 04:31 hr
Standby 136 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +49%
38:16 hr
Galaxy S21
25:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +11%
131
Galaxy S21
118
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +34%
121
Galaxy S21
90
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +17%
130
Galaxy S21
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +5%
91.4 dB
Galaxy S21
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2021
Release date December 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

