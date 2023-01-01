Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Shows 49% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:44 hours)
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 764K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1252 against 850 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Weighs 20 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
74
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
65
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|421 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.5%
|PWM
|488 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Gray, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2900 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.81 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|854 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1575 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +45%
1487
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +58%
5103
3234
|CPU
|278291
|203417
|GPU
|568857
|272156
|Memory
|247656
|144766
|UX
|193247
|146598
|Total score
|1277612
|764481
|Max surface temperature
|34.9 °C
|38.9 °C
|Stability
|80%
|66%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|12813
|5709
|Web score
|-
|12617
|Video editing
|-
|7115
|Photo editing
|-
|29407
|Data manipulation
|-
|10508
|Writing score
|-
|16566
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (10th and 154th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|31.5 GB
|28.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|07:27 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|12:26 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|04:31 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +11%
131
118
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +34%
121
90
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +17%
130
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
