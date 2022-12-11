Xiaomi 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1230K versus 928K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1504 and 1190 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|780 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|239 Hz
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +26%
1504
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +47%
5345
3638
|CPU
|-
|227100
|GPU
|-
|383658
|Memory
|-
|149592
|UX
|-
|160666
|Total score
|1230740
|928964
|Stability
|-
|59%
|Graphics test
|-
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6530
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|12411
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (5th and 51st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|1:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22.
