Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs iQOO 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs Vivo iQOO 9

Ксиаоми 13
VS
Виво IQOO 9
Xiaomi 13
Vivo iQOO 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1230K versus 851K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
iQOO 9

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 414 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 750 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iQOO 9
752 nits

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +2%
89.4%
iQOO 9
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +31%
1504
iQOO 9
1147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +51%
5345
iQOO 9
3530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +45%
1230740
iQOO 9
851597
CPU - 216591
GPU - 324286
Memory - 138188
UX - 167760
Total score 1230740 851597
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iQOO 9
9715
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9715
PCMark 3.0 score - 11767
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 6 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:02 hr
Watching video - 12:23 hr
Gaming - 04:53 hr
Standby - 95 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13
n/a
iQOO 9
29:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi 13
2. iPhone 13 Pro vs Xiaomi 13
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Xiaomi 13
4. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13
5. Galaxy S22 vs Xiaomi 13
6. Pixel 7 vs Xiaomi 13
7. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 13
8. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 13
9. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 13
10. 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish