87 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
VS
73 out of 100
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 785K)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (38:16 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1252 against 831 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 and 11T Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.5%
PWM 488 Hz 490 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13 +51%
1252 nits
11T Pro
831 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13 +5%
89.4%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +31%
1487
11T Pro
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +35%
5103
11T Pro
3790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +63%
1277612
11T Pro
785519
CPU 278291 207524
GPU 568857 309026
Memory 247656 125779
UX 193247 146115
Total score 1277612 785519
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 13
12813
11T Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 34.9 °C 38.2 °C
Stability 80% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12813 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13
OS size 31.5 GB 32 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 06:32 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 136 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13 +30%
38:16 hr
11T Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type PureCel -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +5%
131
11T Pro
125
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +10%
121
11T Pro
110
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +11%
130
11T Pro
117

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13 +3%
91.4 dB
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

