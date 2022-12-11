Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13 vs 12 Pro (Dimensity) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 vs 12 Pro (Dimensity)

Ксиаоми 13
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Про (Dimensity)
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1230K versus 1054K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1504 and 1360 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • 26% higher pixel density (521 vs 414 PPI)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13
vs
12 Pro (Dimensity)

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.36 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 414 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +11%
1504
12 Pro (Dimensity)
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +24%
5345
12 Pro (Dimensity)
4327
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 13 +17%
1230740
12 Pro (Dimensity)
1054648
CPU - 258149
GPU - 413879
Memory - 188009
UX - 186602
Total score 1230740 1054648
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 14414
AnTuTu Ranking (5th and 22nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", 1/3.06
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date December 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

