Home > Smartphone comparison > 13T Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13T Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro

86 out of 100
Xiaomi 13T Pro
VS
89 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Comes with 1726 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3274 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 30W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2948 and 2070 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13T Pro
vs
iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 146.6 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13T Pro
87.5%
iPhone 15 Pro +1%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3350 MHz 3780 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz:
- 2 cores at 3.78 GHz:
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Apple A17 GPU
GPU shading units 2112 768
GPU clock 995 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~2147.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
13T Pro
2070
iPhone 15 Pro +42%
2948
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13T Pro
5545
iPhone 15 Pro +35%
7492
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
13T Pro
1399830
iPhone 15 Pro +8%
1507093
CPU 361263 386781
GPU 464304 497630
Memory 297925 280523
UX 269989 339649
Total score 1399830 1507093
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 17
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3274 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX633 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 -
Type of SIM card Nano eSIM
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 September 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra
4. Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T
6. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
7. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
10. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский