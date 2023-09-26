Home > Smartphone comparison > 13T Pro vs Realme GT5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13T Pro vs Realme GT5

86 out of 100
Xiaomi 13T Pro
VS
88 out of 100
Realme GT5
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Realme GT5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Realme GT5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 120W)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1617K versus 1399K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Realme GT5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13T Pro
vs
Realme GT5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13T Pro
87.5%
Realme GT5 +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Realme GT5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3350 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Adreno 740
GPU shading units 2112 2560
GPU clock 995 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
13T Pro +3%
2070
Realme GT5
2016
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13T Pro +1%
5545
Realme GT5
5484
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
13T Pro
1399830
Realme GT5 +16%
1617061
CPU 361263 379667
GPU 464304 593224
Memory 297925 345482
UX 269989 291024
Total score 1399830 1617061
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 10 (30th and 5th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5240 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 August 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming is more important to you, then choose the Realme GT5. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Realme GT Neo 5 vs Realme GT5
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Realme GT5
3. OnePlus 11 vs Realme GT5
4. Realme GT3 vs Realme GT5
5. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Realme GT5
6. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs 13T Pro
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs 13T Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra vs 13T Pro
9. Xiaomi 12T Pro vs 13T Pro
10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs 13T Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский