Home > Smartphone comparison > 13T Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

86 out of 100
Xiaomi 13T Pro
VS
91 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • 12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13T Pro
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9
PPI 446 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S23 Ultra
1278 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13T Pro
87.5%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3350 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Adreno 740
GPU shading units 2112 2560
GPU clock 995 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
13T Pro +4%
2070
Galaxy S23 Ultra
1986
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13T Pro +6%
5545
Galaxy S23 Ultra
5255
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
13T Pro
1399830
Galaxy S23 Ultra +9%
1519070
CPU 361263 377732
GPU 464304 604184
Memory 297925 272107
UX 269989 262144
Total score 1399830 1519070
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.8 °C
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 72 FPS
Graphics score - 12154
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 15596
Video editing - 7791
Photo editing - 33958
Data manipulation - 12948
Writing score - 19802
AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Phone Scores (30th and 20th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:50 hr
Watching video - 19:27 hr
Gaming - 06:21 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
13T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S23 Ultra
41:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 February 2023
Release date September 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better camera, gaming, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
3. iPhone 15 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
4. Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
6. Mate 60 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
7. 13 Pro vs 13T Pro
8. 12T Pro vs 13T Pro
9. Xiaomi 13T vs 13T Pro
10. 13 Ultra vs 13T Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский