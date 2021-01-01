Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 2 Pro vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 2 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 31, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (455K versus 395K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (403 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (649 against 428 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.33% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2 Pro
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 403 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 88.03%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2 Pro
428 nits
Mate 20 X +52%
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 2 Pro
81.7%
Mate 20 X +8%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 675 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 2 Pro +15%
455353
Mate 20 X
395542
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (66th and 90th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 11 10.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 October 2018
Release date November 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
2. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi Note 10 Pro
3. Black Shark 2 Pro and Huawei P40
4. Black Shark 2 Pro and 7T Pro
5. Black Shark 2 Pro and Black Shark 3 Pro
6. Mate 20 X and iPhone XS
7. Mate 20 X and P30 Pro
8. Mate 20 X and iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Mate 20 X and iPhone XS Max
10. Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish