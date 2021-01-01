Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 2 Pro vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 2 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 31, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 875 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (495 against 428 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2 Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 91.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2 Pro
428 nits
P40 Pro +16%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 2 Pro
81.7%
P40 Pro +12%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 2 Pro +13%
875
P40 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 2 Pro
3012
P40 Pro +4%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 2 Pro
455353
P40 Pro +6%
484432
AnTuTu 8 Results (66th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Joy UI 11 EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 March 2020
Release date November 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Black Shark 2 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Black Shark 2 Pro
3. OnePlus 7T Pro vs Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro vs Shark 2 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei P40 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish