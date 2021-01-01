Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 31, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (880 against 428 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 403 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81.7%
|90.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|258 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +4%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3012
8 Pro +10%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455353
8 Pro +29%
586732
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Joy UI 11
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 600 USD
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
