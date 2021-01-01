Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 2 Pro vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on July 31, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (880 against 428 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2 Pro
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2 Pro
428 nits
8 Pro +106%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 2 Pro
81.7%
8 Pro +11%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 2 Pro
875
8 Pro +4%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 2 Pro
3012
8 Pro +10%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 2 Pro
455353
8 Pro +29%
586732
AnTuTu Ranking List (66th and 13th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM Joy UI 11 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2019 April 2020
Release date November 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

