Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.69 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.54% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 473K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (666 against 614 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.94% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2
614 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +8%
666 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 2 +25%
81.94%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 2
473885
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
554485
CPU 146059 127846
GPU 161862 230516
Memory 63805 88584
UX 103023 111340
Total score 473885 554485
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 68%
Graphics test 12 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 2098 6971
PCMark 3.0 score 8640 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM JoyUI 11 15.4
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:13 hr 09:36 hr
Watching video 11:57 hr 07:32 hr
Gaming 04:25 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 65 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Black Shark 2 +2%
24:25 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
23:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 2
79.4 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 April 2020
SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

