Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
  • Comes with 826 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (93 vs 79 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 403 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.94% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 98.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2
610 nits
iPhone XS Max +7%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 2
81.94%
iPhone XS Max +4%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 2 +30%
2645
iPhone XS Max
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Black Shark 2 +29%
393342
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 2 +4%
410605
iPhone XS Max
396012
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM JoyUI 11 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 2 +11%
12:31 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 2 +23%
16:55 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 2 +39%
22:41 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 2 +3%
79.4 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

