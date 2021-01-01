Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 2
VS
Ванплас 7
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (102 vs 93 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 410K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.94% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.7%
PWM 242 Hz 200 Hz
Response time 4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2
610 nits
OnePlus 7 +5%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 2
81.94%
OnePlus 7 +4%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 2 +5%
743
OnePlus 7
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Black Shark 2 +7%
393342
OnePlus 7
368531
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 2
410605
OnePlus 7 +12%
459260
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (129th and 106th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM JoyUI 11 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 27 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 2
12:31 hr
OnePlus 7 +9%
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 2
16:55 hr
OnePlus 7 +18%
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 2
22:41 hr
OnePlus 7 +12%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical
Flash LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 2
79.4 dB
OnePlus 7 +8%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 7. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

