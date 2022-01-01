Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy M62 (F62) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (614 against 418 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 2
vs
Galaxy M62 (F62)

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.94% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 2 +47%
614 nits
Galaxy M62 (F62)
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 2
81.94%
Galaxy M62 (F62) +6%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 585 MHz 754 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Black Shark 2
473885
Galaxy M62 (F62) +7%
505691
CPU 146059 129593
GPU 161862 167556
Memory 63805 106816
UX 103023 102590
Total score 473885 505691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 78%
Graphics test 12 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2098 2605
PCMark 3.0 score 8640 7587
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM JoyUI 11 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:13 hr -
Watching video 11:57 hr -
Gaming 04:25 hr -
Standby 65 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 February 2021
Release date March 2019 February 2021
SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) is definitely a better buy.

