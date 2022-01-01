Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.