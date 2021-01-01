Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 24% higher pixel density (484 vs 391 PPI)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (705 against 582 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 971 and 890 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|7.1 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|484 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|19 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|177.8 mm (7 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|253 gramm (8.92 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 3 +9%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2977
ROG Phone 3 +12%
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
580473
ROG Phone 3 +7%
618585
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (19th and 10th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|JoyUI 11
|ROG UI
|OS size
|37 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
38:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 662 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.
Cast your vote
12 (27.3%)
32 (72.7%)
Total votes: 44