Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.1-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (580K versus 480K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 890 and 719 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Black Shark 3 Pro
7T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 484 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 362 Hz 294 Hz
Response time 19 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3 Pro
582 nits
7T Pro +2%
591 nits
Design and build

Height 177.8 mm (7 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 83.3 mm (3.28 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 253 gramm (8.92 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 3 Pro
83.6%
7T Pro +5%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 Pro +24%
890
7T Pro
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 Pro +4%
2977
7T Pro
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 Pro +21%
580473
7T Pro
480204
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM JoyUI 11 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 37 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3 Pro
n/a
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3 Pro
n/a
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3 Pro
n/a
7T Pro
34:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3 Pro +4%
83.7 dB
7T Pro
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2019
Release date March 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 662 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

