Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3 Про
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (580K versus 510K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (892 against 582 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 484 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.2%
PWM 362 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 19 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3 Pro
582 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +53%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 177.8 mm (7 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 83.3 mm (3.28 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 253 gramm (8.92 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 Pro +14%
580473
Galaxy S20 Ultra
510643

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM JoyUI 11 One UI 3.0
OS size 37 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 38 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3 Pro
83.7 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 662 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (25%)
9 (75%)
Total votes: 12

