Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro vs Shark 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.1-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- 23% higher pixel density (484 vs 395 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 580K)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|7.1 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|484 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|19 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|177.8 mm (7 inches)
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|253 gramm (8.92 oz)
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +2%
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2977
Black Shark 3 +6%
3144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
580473
Black Shark 3 +15%
664765
AnTuTu Results (19th and 3rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|JoyUI 11
|Joy UI 12
|OS size
|37 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4720 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|0:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|7744 x 5184
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 662 USD
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, as it has better expert reviews.
