Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Apple iPhone XS

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Comes with 2062 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (560K versus 340K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
603 nits
iPhone XS +7%
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3 +1%
83.6%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3
906
iPhone XS +21%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +13%
3175
iPhone XS
2816
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +65%
560095
iPhone XS
340131

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Joy UI 12 -
OS size 20 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.8 dB
iPhone XS +8%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2018
Release date May 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Apple iPhone XS or Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish