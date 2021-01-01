Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (859 against 615 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.8% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 615 nits Pixel 6 Pro +40% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% Pixel 6 Pro +6% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 Stock Android OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.