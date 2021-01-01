Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Huawei P20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 227K)
- Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (684 against 607 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 57 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|80%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.7%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2035:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +137%
909
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +84%
3143
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +192%
664065
227213
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (6th and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4720 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is definitely a better buy.
