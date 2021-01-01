Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Huawei P20

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 227K)
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (684 against 607 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.7%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
607 nits
Huawei P20 +13%
684 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3 +4%
83.6%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +137%
909
Huawei P20
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +84%
3143
Huawei P20
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +192%
664065
Huawei P20
227213

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Joy UI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3 +2%
80.6 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date May 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Huawei P20 vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei P20 vs Huawei P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 vs Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei P20 vs Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish