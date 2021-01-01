Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 254K)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 227 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3 +4%
607 nits
P20 Pro
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3 +2%
83.6%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +159%
909
P20 Pro
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +128%
3143
P20 Pro
1379
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +161%
664065
P20 Pro
254099
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (6th and 194th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB
P20 Pro +5%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date May 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is definitely a better buy.

