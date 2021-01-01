Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs OnePlus 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 4300 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 586K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (787 against 609 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.6%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|97.7%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|373 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +2%
908
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3144
OnePlus 8 +5%
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +13%
664765
586532
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (3rd and 14th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|20 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4720 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
28:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 512 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3