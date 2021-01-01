Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs OnePlus 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs OnePlus 8

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
VS
Ванплас 8
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 586K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (787 against 609 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 97.7%
PWM 227 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3
609 nits
OnePlus 8 +29%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
OnePlus 8 +6%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +2%
908
OnePlus 8
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3
3144
OnePlus 8 +5%
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +13%
664765
OnePlus 8
586532

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Joy UI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 20 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
OnePlus 8
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB
OnePlus 8 +11%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date May 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
