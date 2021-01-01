Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.