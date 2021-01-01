Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs OnePlus 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (836 against 625 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1138 and 924 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
OnePlus 9 +23%
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3235
OnePlus 9 +13%
3641
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
670715
OnePlus 9 +8%
721306
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|Joy UI 12
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4720 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
28:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|140°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7744 x 5184
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 700 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 3.
