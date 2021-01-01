Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 615 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 646K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 615 nits OnePlus 9RT +110% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 OxygenOS 12 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4720 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2020 October 2021 Release date May 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.