Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 509K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 913 and 821 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Weighs 40 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Black Shark 3 616 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Black Shark 3 83.6% Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM Joy UI 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7744 x 5184 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Black Shark 3 80.8 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2020 February 2022 Release date May 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.