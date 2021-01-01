Home > Smartphone comparison > Black Shark 3 vs Galaxy A70s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A70s

Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70с
Samsung Galaxy A70s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 167K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Black Shark 3
vs
Galaxy A70s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Black Shark 3 +2%
607 nits
Galaxy A70s
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Black Shark 3
83.6%
Galaxy A70s +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and Samsung Galaxy A70s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 612
GPU clock 587 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Black Shark 3 +90%
909
Galaxy A70s
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 3 +239%
3143
Galaxy A70s
926
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Black Shark 3 +295%
664065
Galaxy A70s
167980
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (6th and 299th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4720 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Black Shark 3
n/a
Galaxy A70s
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB
Galaxy A70s
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date May 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) - 0.949 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.475 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
5. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A70s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A70s or Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Samsung Galaxy A70s or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy A70s or OnePlus 7
10. Samsung Galaxy A70s or Vivo V17 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish